“How is culture communicated in Cartagena?” (Online Conversation)

The Gabo Center [Centro Gabo] and the Surtigas Foundation continue the conversation on communication and culture in Cartagena, Colombia. This event offers a space for dialogue and analysis, where representatives of different types of cultural and communicative expressions of the city will participate. It will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, starting at 5:00pm (Colombia time). Visitors will be able to follow the live web chat through the Facebook pages of the Gabo Center or the Surtigas Foundation.

In a city like Cartagena, where cultural expressions can be around any corner, it is necessary to carefully reflect on these practices, the way in which they are being made known and the communicative action immersed in each one of them. For this reason, the Gabo Center—in an initiative of the Gabo Foundation to promote the legacy of Nobel Prize winning author Gabriel García Márquez—and the Surtigas Foundation will offer a space to dialogue on the subject through the web chat ‘¿Cómo se comunica la cultura en Cartagena?’ [How is culture communicated in Cartagena?].



The conversation about communication and culture in Cartagena will be moderated by Ricardo Chica Gelis, social communicator, doctor in Educational Sciences and professor at the University of Cartagena. Chica Gelis will guide the dialogue and the reflections contributed by the following guests to the web chat:

Alfonso Salas (Funk-cho), vocalist of the Cartagena group El Caribefunk, an exponent Afro-Caribbean music, nominated for a Latin Grammy in the Best Contemporary Album / Tropical Fusion category.

Gustavo Tatis Guerra, writer and cultural journalist for the newspaper El Universal de Cartagena. Winner of the Simón Bolívar National Journalism Prize (1992), Antonio J. Olier District Journalism Grand Prize (1991 and 1993), Álvaro Cepeda Samudio Journalism Prize (2003).

Catalina Vela, director of strategic alliances of the Danfroc Cultural Corporation, a Cartagena company made up of children and adolescents, residents of the Olaya Herrera neighborhood.

For the strengthening of cultural manifestations

As members of the Committee for the Revitalization of the Independence Festivities of Cartagena, the Gabo Foundation—through the Gabo Center—and the Surtigas Foundation have maintained an interest in generating spaces for training, discussion and reflection on the cultural richness of the city and the value of the artistic expressions that characterize this Colombian Caribbean region. In these spaces, communication—not only as a means for the dissemination of information, but also for the manifestation of a practice—plays a relevant role.

[. . .] The Committee for the Revitalization of the Independence Festivities of Cartagena seeks to promote the study, social appropriation of knowledge, reflection and management for the strengthening of the Independence Festivities of Cartagena de Indias.

