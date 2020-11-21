2021 Latin American Studies Association (LASA) Haiti-DR Section Prizes

Dannelle Gutarra Cordero, co-chair of the LASA Haiti-DR Section, recently shared news about the LASA Haiti-DR Section Prizes: The Haiti-DR Section Article Prize, The Guy Alexandre Paper Prize, and The Isis Duarte Book Prize. The deadline for entries for these prizes is January 4, 2021.

The Haiti-DR Section Article Prize: This prize will be awarded to the best article or book chapter on Haitian and/or Dominican studies published in any peer-reviewed journal or edited volume during 2020. To qualify, authors must:

1. Be a paid member of both LASA and the Haiti-DR Section for the upcoming year (2021). Please visit http://lasa.international.pitt.edu to (re-) register for both by January 4, 2021.

2. Publish an original piece of scholarship in English, French, Kreyòl, Portuguese, or Spanish on Haitian and/or Dominican studies in any peer-reviewed journal or edited volume during 2020.

3. Submit the article/chapter electronically no later than January 4, 2021 to: LASAHaitiDR@gmail.com

The Guy Alexandre Paper Prize: This prize will be awarded to the best paper presented on Haitian and/or Dominican studies at the annual LASA conference in 2020. To qualify, authors must:

1. Be a paid member of both LASA and the Haiti-DR Section for the upcoming year (2021). Please visit http://lasa.international.pitt.edu to (re-) register for both by January 4, 2021.

2. Have made an original presentation in English, French, Kreyòl, Portuguese, or Spanish on Haitian and/or Dominican studies at LASA 2020. If you presented but were not a member of the Haiti-DR Section, you may join by January 4, 2021 and become eligible.

3. Submit the paper presentation no later than January 4, 2021. Papers may be edited from the original presentation form. We especially encourage emerging scholars and graduate students to submit their work. Please send the paper electronically to: LASAHaitiDR@gmail.com

The Isis Duarte Book Prize: This prize will be awarded to the best book on Haitian and/or Dominican studies published in 2020. To qualify, authors must:

1. Be a paid member of both LASA and the Haiti-DR Section for the upcoming year (2021). Please visit http://lasa.international.pitt.edu to (re-) register for both by January 4, 2021.

2. Publish an original academic-length monograph in English, French, Kreyòl, Portuguese, or Spanish on Haitian and/or Dominican studies during 2020. Translations of previously published works and edited volumes will be accepted if a strong case can be made (in the cover letter) for a broad and substantial impact on the field.

3. Submit an electronic copy of the book no later than January 4, 2021, accompanied by a cover letter (including a statement justifying the nomination for this prize) and CV (with contact information) to: LASAHaitiDR@gmail.com

Contact Info: Dannelle Gutarra Cordero, Ph.D., Co-Chair, LASA Haiti-DR Section, Latin American Studies Association (LASA), Contact Email: LASAHaitiDR@gmail.com