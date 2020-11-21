10 Caribbean-Inspired Gifts for Those Dreaming of a Beach Trip

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Just for fun! Caitlin Morton (Condé Nast Traveler) has suggestions for Caribbean-inspired gifts, including Aruba Aloe products, beach towels, Belizean baskets, Bonaire sea salt, Cuban coffee, jerk seasoning, Topper’s Spiced Rum, tropical candles, and wall art. See original article for all links. Morton writes:

We’d all love to be laying out on a Caribbean beach right now, but the reality of our current climate has many of us staying a little closer to home. That doesn’t mean one of the world’s best beach regions has to feel quite so inaccessible this winter, though. There are tons of ways to bring the colors, tastes, and smells of the Caribbean into your home, from beachy candles and local ingredients to colorful artwork and accessories from some of our favorite hotel gift shops. Here are 10 presents that will make you or your giftee’s life a little sunnier, regardless of the season.

Society6 Wall Art

The Caribbean is a paradise of turquoise water, pink sand beaches, and every shade of green imaginable. Bring some of that tropical color palette into your house with a piece of statement art, like these shoreline and tropical leaves prints from Society6. It’s the next best thing to actually having those views outside your window. [. . .]

Busha Browne Jerk Seasoning Rub

In Jamaica, it’s all about spicy jerk chicken. This locally-made seasoning will help you recreate the island’s signature dish in your own kitchen—especially if paired with rice and peas. Make sure you get some coconut milk and red kidney beans to complete most recipes you’ll come across.

Belizean Jipijapa Baskets

Mayan arts and crafts are a staple of Belize, especially handwoven jipijapa (a type of palm plant) baskets. The intricately-made baskets come in various colors and sizes, but just make sure you purchase the real deal—which you’ll find at the online shop of Art Box, an arts center located in the capital city of Belmopan since 1996. These particular products are made in the village of San Jose in the Toledo District.

Bonaire Sea Salt Gift Pack

Bonaire, one of the ABC Islands, is known for its desert landscapes and coral reefs, as well as one deliciously diverse resource: salt. The island’s salt flats recall the trading days between the Caribbean and West Africa, and they still produce everything from body scrubs and sea salt for cooking today. You can find a variety of products online at Bonaire Salt Shop, including this giftable salt and grinder combo.

Aruba Aloe Travel Essentials Set

Founded in 1890, Aruba Aloe Balm N.V. is the oldest aloe company in the world. The company’s soothing skin products make great gifts, whether you’re looking for lotion, soap, or shower gel. This skincare set is a good place to start.

Four Seasons Beach Towel Set

Few hotel brands scream luxury quite like the Four Seasons. This set of comfortable beach towels—in the color Caribbean Seascape, of course—will help you imagine you’re sitting poolside at the Four Seasons Resort Anguilla or The Ocean Club in the Bahamas, even if you just use them to dry off after a shower at home.

Topper’s Spiced Rhum

It’s hard to imagine a Caribbean vacation without picturing yourself holding a rum cocktail. Some of the world’s best rum distilleries can be found in the region, including Topper’s Rhum on St. Maarten. Pick up a few bottles for yourself (or to give as gifts) online, and let the good times roll.

Don Pablo Café Cubano

You can’t visit Cuba without enjoying a shot of café Cubano, a pre-sweetened espresso that has become one of the country’s signature drinks. Buy a bag of dark roast coffee beans or ground espresso, like this Don Pablo Café Cubano, to make a cup for yourself at home (brewing instructions here).

Caribbean Trading Tropical Candles

Beachy candles are a must for any Caribbean lover, and you can’t get more authentic than these products from Caribbean Trading Company, a business based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This collection of soy candles captures the essence of Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, with scents ranging from sweet jasmine to café con leche. Buy a set to make your house feel more like a tropical resort than a WFH hole.

Earth Mother Botanicals Skincare Products

Earth Mother Botanicals is a Barbados-based company that produces skincare products from herbs, fruits, and flowers grown right on the island. The environmentally-friendly line can be found in pharmacies and hotels all around Barbados, but, luckily for those of us stuck at home, many products are available online. Shop everything from soaps and lotions to all-natural sunscreen and insect repellant.

For full article, see https://www.cntraveler.com/gallery/caribbean-inspired-gift-ideas