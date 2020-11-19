Catapult: Stephanie Leitch, Raquel Paiewonsky, and Awilda Rodríguez Lora

On Friday, November 20, 2020, at 12 noon EST / 1 pm AST, Catapult presents Raquel Paiewonsky (Dominican Republic) in conversation with Stephanie Leitch (Trinidad and Tobago) a writer, feminist organizer, LGBTQ+ advocate, and nonprofit leader.

Later in the afternoon, Raquel will speak with Awilda Rodríguez Lora (Puerto Rico), a performance choreographer and cultural worker at 3 pm EST / 4 pm AST.

