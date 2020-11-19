Catapult: Stephanie Leitch, Raquel Paiewonsky, and Awilda Rodríguez Lora

On Friday, November 20, 2020, at 12 noon EST / 1 pm AST, Catapult presents Raquel Paiewonsky (Dominican Republic) in conversation with Stephanie Leitch (Trinidad and Tobago) a writer, feminist organizer, LGBTQ+ advocate, and nonprofit leader.

Later in the afternoon, Raquel will speak with Awilda Rodríguez Lora (Puerto Rico), a performance choreographer and cultural worker at 3 pm EST / 4 pm AST.

Subscribe to Fresh Milk Barbados YouTube channel and if you missed any of these discussions, check their channel where all of these exchanges from across the wider Caribbean are archived.

https://www.facebook.com/messenger_media/?thread_id=1387125217&attachment_id=201044718136023&message_id=mid.%24cAAAAAEwqRvx8FHvenl14zahVbTDr

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s