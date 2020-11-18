What’s on Our Nightstands: “Poets, Philosophers, Lovers”

Now on my nightstand is a very exciting read; Poets, Philosophers, Lovers: On the Writings of Giannina Braschi (University of Pittsburgh Press) edited by Frederick Luis Aldama and Tess O’Dwyer, with a foreword by Ilan Stavans, was published last month by University of Pittsburgh Press.

Description: This collection of essays, by fifteen scholars across diverse fields, explores forty years of writing by Giannina Braschi, one of the most revolutionary Latinx authors of her generation. Since the 1980s, Braschi’s linguistic and structural ingenuities, radical thinking, and poetic hilarity have spanned the genres of theatre, poetry, fiction, essay, musical, manifesto, political philosophy, and spoken word. Her best-known titles are El imperio de los sueños, Yo-Yo Boing!, and United States of Banana. She writes in Spanish, Spanglish, and English and embraces timely and enduring subjects: love, liberty, creativity, environment, economy, censorship, borders, immigration, debt, incarceration, colonialization, terrorism, and revolution. Her work has been widely adapted into theater, photography, film, lithography, painting, sculpture, comics, and music. The essays in this volume explore the marvelous ways that Braschi’s texts shake upside down our ideas of ourselves and enrich our understanding of how powerful narratives can wake us to our higher expectations.

For more information, see https://upittpress.org/books/9780822946182/