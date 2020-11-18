“Toussaint Louverture: A French hero?” [Today]

Today (November 18, 2020) at 3:30pm, Fondation pour la Mémoire de l’Esclavage (FME) presents « Toussaint Louverture, un héros français? » [Toussaint Louverture, a French hero?] a live conversation (on the Facebook account of the FME) between British historian Sudhir Hazareesingh (Oxford University), specialist in the representations of men of power in France, and blogger Kevi Donat (Le Tchip, Le Paris Noir), around Hazareesingh’s biography of Toussaint Louverture (Flammarion, 2020).

Who was Toussaint, the leader of the rebellious slaves of Santo Domingo? Was he a general? Was he a statesman? Was he a thinker of the Enlightenment? Was he the “first black superhero”? Why is he not better known in France? What does he have to tell us today?

[In partnership with Pôle Outre-mer France Télévisions and Outremers 360.]

