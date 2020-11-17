The Caribbean Station That Received Contents From Record Labels And Artists

A report from Broadway World.

According to Wikipedia, the notable outlet Bon Déjeuner! Radio is an internet radio station that is receiving contents from major record labels and artists for airplay. The station received music from major record labels and artists like OneRepublicLana Del ReyYulianna KaraulovaRita Ora, and so many others. It’s easy for music artists to contact the station to send their contents directly to the station’s website or by email address.

In partnership with Werley Nortreus and Ceraphin Radio Network since 2017, the station is serving communities across the world and contributing to a better world. According to Google Analytics, the station generates more than 10 million impressions each month and it also generates thousand of listeners worldwide online, but sometimes it generates millions of listeners worldwide online.

In July 2020, the station received a nomination for the best internet radio station in Haiti. On Bon Déjeuner! Radio, listeners have access to listen to the top music, live concerts, interviews, shows, food updates, movie trailers, and current news across the internet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s