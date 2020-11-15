Now You Can Own A Guitar Bob Marley Played

A report from News Americas Now.

Fans of Jamaica-born legend, Robert ‘Nesta’ Marley, known the world over a Bob Marley, now have the opportunity to own a guitar the legend himself once played.

Marley’s rare 1975 Ovation 1612-4 Custom Balladeer acoustic-electric guitar has been added to Julien’s Auctions’ annual sale, Icons and Idols Trilogy: Rock and Roll.

The auction is set for December 1st and 2nd live in Beverly Hills and online at juliensauctions.com.

The instrument boasts a natural spruce top and a shallow back, with ebony fingerboard and diamond inlays. It’s expected to sell between $80,000 and $100,000.

Registration is required to bid in this live auction and can be done online before the sale at the JuliensAuctions.com Registration page Bid by phone, proxy or online at JuliensLive.com/signup/ to bid live online, or by calling (310) 836-1818.