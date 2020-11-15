Cultural Encounters: Art of the Asian Diasporas in Latin America and the Caribbean

1945-Present

The Kalamazoo Institute of Arts

October 23, 2020 to January 17, 2021

On display in the main level galleries, this exhibition uses modern and contemporary art to consider how migration from China, Japan, India, and Indonesia influenced cultural exchange and fusion in Latin America and the Caribbean. The artists in this presentation reveal their countries relevance to global art dialogues, while also exploring the multifaceted nature of their identities and cultural heritage. Overall, Cultural Encounters presents a typically underrepresented period in art history, and sheds light on the Asian Diaspora s contributions to Latin American and Caribbean art and culture.

Cultural Encounters: Art of the Asian Diasporas in Latin America and the Caribbean, 1945 “Present was developed and organized for tour by International Arts & Artists, Washington, DC, in collaboration with AMA l Art Museum of the Americas at the Organization of American States, Washington, DC.b]