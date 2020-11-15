Cultural Encounters: Art of the Asian Diasporas in Latin America and the Caribbean

Cultural Encounters: Art of the Asian Diasporas in Latin America and the Caribbean
1945-Present

The Kalamazoo Institute of Arts 

October 23, 2020 to January 17, 2021

On display in the main level galleries, this exhibition uses modern and contemporary art to consider how migration from China, Japan, India, and Indonesia influenced cultural exchange and fusion in Latin America and the Caribbean. The artists in this presentation reveal their countries relevance to global art dialogues, while also exploring the multifaceted nature of their identities and cultural heritage. Overall, Cultural Encounters presents a typically underrepresented period in art history, and sheds light on the Asian Diaspora s contributions to Latin American and Caribbean art and culture.

Cultural Encounters: Art of the Asian Diasporas in Latin America and the Caribbean, 1945 “Present was developed and organized for tour by International Arts & Artists, Washington, DC, in collaboration with AMA l Art Museum of the Americas at the Organization of American States, Washington, DC.b]

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s