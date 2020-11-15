Caribbean-Related Events at Virtual Miami Book Fair 2020

A post by Peter Jordens.

For the first time, the annual Miami Book Fair is being held online, November 15-22, 2020, and is free. For complete details, visit https://miamibookfaironline.com and https://www.facebook.com/MiamiBookFair. Caribbean-related events at the 37th Miami Book Fair include the following:

Sunday, November 15, 2020

• Haitian Caribbean Celebration for Kids: Taptap Krik? Krak! (Toto Laraque, Mahalia Solages, Inez Barlatier , Nadege Fleurimond) https://miamibookfaironline.com/event/haitian-caribbean-celebration-for-kids-taptap-krik-krak

• Virtual Pachanga: The YA Edition (Ismée Williams, Elizabeth Acevedo) https://miamibookfaironline.com/event/virtual-pachanga-the-ya-edition

• Inez Barlatier Livestream Solo 30-Minute Concert (Inez Barlatier) https://miamibookfaironline.com/event/inez-barlatier-livestream-solo-30-minute-concert

Monday, November 16, 2020

• Freedom Soup! A Haitian Celebration Storytime, https://miamibookfaironline.com/event/freedom-soup-a-haitian-celebration-storytime

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

• Storytime: A Girl Names Rosita (Anika Aldamuy Denise) https://miamibookfaironline.com/event/storytime-a-girl-named-rosita

• Witches, Wolves and Women (Romina Garber, Zoraida Córdova) https://miamibookfaironline.com/event/witches-wolves-and-women

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

• In Conversation: A Personal Fight for Acceptance, Justice and Peace (Sunny Hostin) https://miamibookfaironline.com/event/in-conversation-a-personal-fight-for-acceptance-justice-peace

Thursday, November 19, 2020

• Panel: Virtual Pachanga: Las Musas Squad (Adrianna Cuevas, Alex Aster, Zoraida Córdova , Chantel Acevedo) https://miamibookfaironline.com/event/panel-virtual-pachanga-las-musas-squad

Saturday, November 21, 2020

• In Conversation: Roxane Gay and Channing Gerard Joseph (Roxane Gay) https://miamibookfaironline.com/event/in-conversation-roxane-gay-channing-gerard-joseph

• In Conversation: Journalists on Their Own Stories (Ilia Calderón) https://miamibookfaironline.com/event/in-conversation-journalists-on-their-own-stories

• Maria, Maria: Hurricane Stories (Geoffrey Philip, Nancy Rosado, María T. Padilla, Celia Alexandra Sorhaindo , Kereen Getten) https://miamibookfaironline.com/event/maria-maria-hurricane-stories

• So Queer and So Caribbean (Achy Obejas, Kacen Callender, Shani Mootoo) https://miamibookfaironline.com/event/so-queer-and-so-caribbean

• The Queens, Empresses and First Ladies of Haiti (Marleine Bastien, Bayyinah Bello) https://miamibookfaironline.com/event/the-queens-empresses-and-first-ladies-of-haiti

• Understanding Haiti’s New Proposed Laws (Dr. Jean Eddy Saint Paul, Hermantin Hermantin, Alin L. Hall) https://miamibookfaironline.com/event/understanding-haitis-new-proposed-laws

• Witnessing, Reimagining the French Caribbean (Miguel Duplan, Françoise James Ousénie) https://miamibookfaironline.com/event/witnessing-reimagining-the-french-caribbean

Sunday, November 22, 2020

• Panel: Ask Me Anything: YA Authors Spill the Tea (Ben Philippe, Kacen Callender) https://miamibookfaironline.com/event/panel-ask-me-anything-ya-authors-spill-the-tea