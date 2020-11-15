Abrons Arts Center Teams Up with Publica, Featuring Puerto Rican Artists

Beginning on November 20 and running through December 23, La Residencia will present a month of live streamed programming organized by La Residencia Artist in Residence Payola Isabel, the co-founder of Radiored, a San Juan-based digital platform that promotes local and international music not commonly played on mainstream radio stations. During her residency, Payola will share editorial profiles on San Juan-based musicians, artists, and cultural producers who are shaping the creative ecosystem of the city. In addition, she will host weekly live stream DJ sets from Pública, featuring some of the island’s most exciting producers from the island. Follow @abronsartscenter, @publicaespacio, and @radioredpr on social media for weekly updates on the Programming Schedule.

To kick off the residency on November 20, Abrons Arts Center, Pública, and Radiored will release Fiebre de Cabina, a digital compilation of new tracks by musicians from Puerto Rico and the Latin American diaspora, curated by Payola Isabel. A play on the popular phrase “cabin fever”—the madness resulting from being locked indoors for too long—Fiebre de Cabina is a healing remedy for the side effects of isolation and a cosmically prescribed moment to reconnect.

On October 26, the first track off the Fiebre de Cabina, Los Problemas by Balún will be available for streaming on Abrons Arts Center’s Bandcamp; the full compilation is available for pre-order now.

Natalia Viera Salgado Is a curator, researcher and curatorial consultant in Puerto Rico and New York City. In 2017 she co-founded Pública Espacio Cultural, an independent art space in her hometown that aims to provide a platform for local and international artists to strengthen relationships between Puerto Rico and a global audience. Her art historical research focuses on contemporary art in relation to decolonial practices, architecture, social and environmental movements, and new media, with a keen interest in hybrid and multidisciplinary projects.

Payola Isabel (b. Juan, PR in 1989), is a photographer, video producer, and DJ based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She is the Co-founder of Radio Red, an independent radio station located in Santurce, Puerto Rico where she is the producer, director and manager of the station…Her main interest for doing appearances, collaborations and performing is to create an atmosphere and a platform for artists to exchange and to build bridges with other community based projects. As a DJ, her musical inclinations are tropical, electronica, caribbean house, disco, french soft touch, world music beats genres. Her goal with each set is to provide an unexpected yet engaged and boundary pushing musical trip for her audience. She’s played in Dominican Republic, New York, Mexico, and Miami.