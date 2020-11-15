A Caribbean Recipe That Combines Both Kamala Harris’ Indian And Jamaican Heritage For The White House Chef

A report from News Americas Now.

This week, we are bringing back a favorite curry dish that encapsulates both the Jamaican and Indian heritage of US VP-elect Kamala Harris. In both Jamaica and Indian, this dish is enjoyed. Here’s how the White Chef can incorporate it into the menu in the future for this new diverse White House occupants, thanks to Caribbean Curries.

Ingredients

4-5 lbs. goat meat

3 tablespoon curry powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 tablespoon ground turmeric

2 medium onions (chopped)

1 head garlic (chopped)

1/2 tablespoon thyme

1 large scotch bonnet or other pepper (chopped)

2 tsp Salt

2 tablespoons oil

Method

Ensure the goat meat is cut into stewing pieces.

Clean the goat meat and remove as much fat as possible.

Add water and wash thoroughly.

Add tsp of white rum, onion, garlic, thyme and let it sit.

Place pressure cooker on stove at high heat

Add 1 tsp oil….

Get the full recipe here.