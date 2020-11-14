CFP: Haitian History Journal / Revue d’Histoire Haïtienne

The editorial board of the Revue d’Histoire Haïtienne: Haïti et le Monde atlantique / Haitian History Journal: Haiti and the Atlantic World, is currently soliciting articles, reviews of recently published books and films, as well as reports of ongoing research projects and other related activities, for the 2021 issue of the journal. The deadline for abstract submissions is November 30, 2020.

The focus will be on the early national period of Haiti’s independence and, in keeping with the bicentenary of the death of Henry Christophe in 1820, particular attention is given to the period of his regime in the North, including such issues as foreign policy, statecraft and nation building, trade and commerce, domestic policies, political economy, education, land and labor, as well as literary texts and political discourse. Equally, the new issue of the journal will cover parallel developments in Haiti’s republican South. These may include, among others, the emergence of an alternative political economy begun under the presidency of Alexandre Pétion and driven by changing landholding patterns and practices of both the elites and the peasantry, the formation and eventual consolidation of the early nineteenth-century Haitian state, the counter-plantation culture of the peasantry, the politics of citizenship and the state, as well as organized popular resistance movements. Overall, the temporal framework for this issue of the journal is roughly from 1804 until 1915. Publication of the third issue of the journal will also be accompanied with organized public events, round table discussions and debates, photo exhibits, films, etc., in collaboration with various community organizations and universities.

Abstracts of proposed articles and book or film reviews should be submitted no later than November 30th, 2020, after which a decision will be made and notification sent out to accept the proposal or not. Articles and reviews will be accepted in French, English, Creole and Spanish. Articles or reviews already published in any of the four languages may also be submitted (with appropriate permissions) for translation as a new publication. Submitted articles should be sent electronically in Word format to the editorial board and must be received no later than March 31st, 2021. The editors will review the submissions and send them anonymously to members of the academic community with expertise in the field for peer review. Following the peer review process, authors will receive notice of recommendation to publish either: without modification; with minor modifications; only after major modifications; or, a decision to reject publication.

All articles must reflect substantial original research and make a significant contribution to the historiography of the periods under investigation. Selected articles that are not retained for publication in the paper issue of the journal may be published electronically on the journal’s website. A detailed set of guidelines for preparing articles prior to submission will be made available on the journal’s website using the following link: http://www.revuehh.org.

All submissions and other correspondence should be sent to the editors at: infocidihca@gmail.com. If by regular mail, to CIDIHCA; 430, rue Sainte-Hélène, Suite 401; Montréal, QC, H2Y 2K7; Canada. Phone 514 845-0880.

Director: Frantz Voltaire

Editorial Board: Carolyn Fick, Claude Moïse, Frantz Voltaire

Editorial Assistants: Jean-François Gédéon; Virginie-Lyns Belony ; Simone Gardère

Advisory Committee: Alyssa Sepinwall, Laënnec Hurbon, Jean-Alix René, Ann Fuller, Anne Eller, Bernard Gainot, Marcel Dorigny, Julia Gaffield, Marlene Daut, Jean-Pierre LeGlaunec, Dale Tomich, Kate Ramsey, Michel Laguerre, Carlo Celius, Humberto Garcia Muniz, Guy Pierre, Dominique Rogers, Alex Dupuy, Monica Hirst, Henry Frank Carey, José Antonio Piqueras, Michèle Pierre-Louis, David Geggus, Malick Ghachem, Matthew Smith, Raphael Lucas.

[Image above: “Battle of Santo Domingo” (1845) by January Suchodolski. Public domain.]