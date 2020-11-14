Bad Bunny’s ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Character Has Finally Been Revealed

Puerto Rico’s Bad Bunny will guest star in the third season of Narcos: Mexico as Arturo “Kitty” Paez, a young upper-class man who joined the “Narco Juniors.” Read article below by Lucas Villa for Remezcla:

Bad Bunny is officially joining the cast of Narcos: Mexico. The Puerto Rican superstar will make his acting debut in season three of the series. Netflix teased the return of Narcos in a new trailer released today (Nov. 10) (but it doesn’t feature Bad Bunny).

Bad Bunny first announced his involvement with Narcos: Mexico in his Rolling Stone cover story back in May. Benito revealed that “he began shooting scenes as a supporting actor” before filming for the TV series was shut down to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Bad Bunny will play Arturo “Kitty” Paez, a member of Ramon Arellano Felix’s gang. The kids in that gang are involved with the cartel called “Narcos Juniors.” Bad Bunny is the second rapper to feature in the show following Migos’ Quavo.

Season three of Narcos: Mexico takes place in the 1990s when the drug business started booming on a global scale. The teaser trailer doesn’t announce a release date for the highly-anticipated series. The words “Coming Soon” flash across the screen at the end.

Outside of acting, Bad Bunny is killing it on the music front. His latest single “Dákiti” with fellow Boricua Jhay Cortez became the second fully Spanish-language song to debut in the top 10 of Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 chart at No. 9. The first song to do the trick was Benito’s “Mia” with Drake.

