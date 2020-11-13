Six Great Dive Destinations for Underwater Photography

Brooke Morton (Scuba Diving) writes about the 2020 selections from the annual Readers Choice survey, which allows readers to determine the best dive destinations, resorts, operators, and liveaboards. She writes that nearly 5,000 readers provided feedback this year, helping to identify the preferred dive destinations. Out of six destinations offered this year, four are in the Caribbean: Bonaire, Cayman Islands, Bahamas, and the Florida Keys.

Morton underlines that these selections had a lot to do with “species diversity, ideal in-water conditions, and weird wonders.”

For the full article with amazing photos, see https://www.scubadiving.com/six-great-dive-destinations-for-underwater-photography

View the complete 2020 Readers Choice Award rankings here.

[Photo above by Jennifer O’Neil.]

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s