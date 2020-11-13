Brooke Morton (Scuba Diving) writes about the 2020 selections from the annual Readers Choice survey, which allows readers to determine the best dive destinations, resorts, operators, and liveaboards. She writes that nearly 5,000 readers provided feedback this year, helping to identify the preferred dive destinations. Out of six destinations offered this year, four are in the Caribbean: Bonaire, Cayman Islands, Bahamas, and the Florida Keys.

Morton underlines that these selections had a lot to do with “species diversity, ideal in-water conditions, and weird wonders.”

For the full article with amazing photos, see https://www.scubadiving.com/six-great-dive-destinations-for-underwater-photography

View the complete 2020 Readers Choice Award rankings here.

[Photo above by Jennifer O’Neil.]