New Stuart Hall PhD Scholarship at University of Manchester

University of Manchester campus in the evening

The Stuart Hall Foundation recently announced a new studentship, in collaboration with the School of Social Sciences at the University of Manchester.

The studentship is inspired by the life and work of Professor Stuart Hall and his research legacy in the areas of race, ethnicity, cultural and structural inequalities. Aware of the obstacles to accessing higher education, we are committed to continuing Professor Stuart Hall’s life-long commitment to provide opportunities to students from non-traditional backgrounds. Applications for this studentship are particularly welcome from candidates from non-traditional or disadvantaged backgrounds who are under-represented at graduate level in the School of Social Sciences at Manchester.

The Stuart Hall PhD Scholarship will be awarded to one student in the School of Social Sciences at the University of Manchester for a PhD starting in September 2021 and will cover fees (either home or international), a stipend and a research training support grant. The scholarship can be held in any of the 8 Departments within the School of Social Sciences. It is expected that the award-winner will be working in an interdisciplinary area of study focused on one of Stuart Hall’s many areas of interest: cultural studies, race, ethnicity and inequalities.

Potential applicants should first apply to the Department of their choice for a PhD place, and will then be advised whether they can make a further application for this scholarship. See the website for information on the relevant Departments and how to apply for a PhD.

Closing date for PhD applications:

Politics, Sociology, Social Anthropology, Law, Criminology, Social Stats – 1st December

Economics – 8th January

Philosophy – 11th January

Closing date for applications for the Stuart Hall PhD scholarship: March 1st, 2021.

Admission related queries to vicky.barnes@manchester.ac.uk

Contact department admission tutors for enquiries relating to research proposals and content.