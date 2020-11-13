At Home with WOPHA: Aldeide Delgado

Here’s another virtual program hosted by Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) and Women Photographers International Archive (WOPHA), “At Home with WOPHA.” The program, to be held on November 20, 2020, at 7:00pm, will feature Cuban art historian, curator and researcher Aldeide Delgado.



Description: Join Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) and Women Photographers International Archive (WOPHA) for “At Home with WOPHA,” a virtual interview of the organization’s Director and Art Historian Aldeide Delgado with Curator of Programming Amy Rosenblum-Martín.



Through this compelling online event, learn more about WOPHA and its multifaceted mission to support women in the photographic arts to help rewrite the artistic canon and provoke social change. During this program, Delgado will discuss WOPHA’s foundational terms, provide highlights of her recent accomplishments, and give an overview of the highly-anticipated 2021 WOPHA Congress—a program in partnership with PAMM.



Watch it live on Zoom!

For more information, see https://www.pamm.org/calendar/2020/11/home-wopha