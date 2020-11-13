At Home with WOPHA: Aldeide Delgado

Here’s another virtual program hosted by Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) and Women Photographers International Archive (WOPHA), “At Home with WOPHA.” The program, to be held on November 20, 2020, at 7:00pm, will feature Cuban art historian, curator and researcher Aldeide Delgado. 

Description: Join Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) and Women Photographers International Archive (WOPHA) for “At Home with WOPHA,” a virtual interview of the organization’s Director and Art Historian Aldeide Delgado with Curator of Programming Amy Rosenblum-Martín.

Through this compelling online event, learn more about WOPHA and its multifaceted mission to support women in the photographic arts to help rewrite the artistic canon and provoke social change. During this program, Delgado will discuss WOPHA’s foundational terms, provide highlights of her recent accomplishments, and give an overview of the highly-anticipated 2021 WOPHA Congress—a program in partnership with PAMM.

Watch it live on Zoom!

RSVP

For more information, see https://www.pamm.org/calendar/2020/11/home-wopha

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s