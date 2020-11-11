New Book: The Routledge Hispanic Studies Companion to Colonial Latin America and the Caribbean (1492-1898)

The Routledge Hispanic Studies Companion to Colonial Latin America and the Caribbean (1492-1898) brings together an international team of scholars to explore new interdisciplinary and comparative approaches for the study of colonialism.

Using four overarching themes, the volume examines a wide array of critical issues, key texts, and figures that demonstrate the significance of Colonial Latin America and the Caribbean across national and regional traditions and historical periods.

This invaluable resource will be of interest to students and scholars of Spanish and Latin American studies examining colonial Caribbean and Latin America at the intersection of cultural and historical studies; transatlantic, postcolonial and decolonial studies; and critical approaches to archives and materiality. This timely volume assesses the impact and legacy of colonialism and coloniality.

Table of Contents

Introduction: Between Colonialism and Coloniality: colonial Latin American and Caribbean studies today

Yolanda Martínez-San Miguel and Santa Arias

Race and domination in colonial Latin American studies Self-representation and self-governance in early Latin America Mestizaje as dispositif for a paradigm shift in colonial studies Race, ethnicity and nationhood in the formation of criollismo in Spanish America An integrational approachto colonial semiosis Latin American and Caribbean Colonial Studies and/in the Decolonial Turn The ecocritical turn and the study of early colonial societies in the Caribbean: of dogs, rivers, and the environmental humanities Coloniality and Cinema Old testament, New World: diluvialism and the Amerindian origins debate in the Enlightenment The “cannibal cogito” and Brazilian antropofagia: radical heterogeneity or “family resemblance”? Presumptions of empire: relapses, reboots, and reversions in the Transpacific networks of Iberian globalization Imperial tension, colonial contours: Jesuits, slavery, and race within and beyond the Portuguese Atlantic The Caribbean conundrum: José Antonio Saco’s Hispanic archive and the Black Atlantic Material Encounters: Columbus’s Diario del primer viaje and the objects of colonial Latin American and Caribbean studies It comes with the territory: indigenous materialities and western knowledge Creole knowledge in colonial Mexico: religion, gender and power The colonial Latin American archive: dispossession, ruins, reinvention Materialities and archives Port cities as sites of spatial knowledge in eighteenth-century Spanish America Space, movement and writing in Colonial Río de la Plata The white legend: El Dorado, Pachakuti,and Walter Raleigh’s discovery of (Latin) America The agency of translation in colonial Latin America: re-thinking the roles of non-European linguistic intermediaries Intercultural (mis)translations: colonial static and “authorship” in the Florentine Codex and the Relaciones geográficas of New Spain Defending the indefensible: Las Casas and the exceptions to sovereignty The (dis)continuities of decolonized gender and sexual identity in the Andes

One would have to look hard to find a better and more thorough, yet succinct, review of Colonial Studies in the U.S. than the one the editors of this volume provide. We are presented with a dynamic field full of tensions, contradictions―that is, alive―that have made it crucial for Latin American and Early Modern Studies, among others. From its inception to its recent connections to Latinx Studies, the writers deliver what the editors promise: a view into topics that have been the solid standard of the field, to new and promising areas. Who is an author under colonial conditions of production? What a theory of the frontiers says about colonialism? What if behind the standard language of the archive one finds Quechua, English and Muisca? To whom does this archive belong then? These pages remind us that even though we know much, we have still much to discover and that perhaps we might never know fully. The contributions to theoretical analysis are also important since, as the contributors show, the colonial field helps elucidate key concepts such as what is licit, what is an archive, extraction, extinction, the environment. Ivonne Del Valle, Associate Professor, UC Berkeley

Tensed by imperial designs, colonial violence, nationalist teleologies, colonial Latin American and Caribbean Studies is a multifaceted site of cultural and political interpellations and interventions that has made this contentious field one of the most productive intellectual traditions of the Global South, producing a rich array of critical concepts for the decolonization of culture. Strategically organized in four overarching themes, The Routledge Hispanic Studies Companion to Colonial Latin America and the Caribbean (1492-1898) showcases the most progressive and innovative research in the field and draws the paths for an effective critical engagement with the traces of a colonial past that is far from settled. Luis Fernando Restrepo, University Professor, University of Arkansas

About the Editors

Yolanda Martínez-San Miguel is Professor and Marta S. Weeks Chair in Latin American Studies in the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures at the University of Miami.

Santa Arias is Professor of Latin American Literatures and Cultures in the Department of Spanish and Portuguese at the University of Kansas.

To read the introduction and see the table of contents click here: BETWEEN COLONIALISM AND COLONIALITY