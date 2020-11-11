Cardi B’s Reebok Collaboration Is Almost Here And She’s Giving Us All A Sneak Peak Before It Drops

A report by Justin Lessner for Mitú.

Cardi B fans know the rapper most for her hit tunes, obviously her extravagant claws and now we’re about to know her for her incredible sneaker line. So move over red bottoms, because Cardi has brought her own.

In a special teaser video of her upcoming collab (which will be available to the public on November 13), Cardi B reveals the entire collection in the most Cardi way possible.

Ahead of the official release, Cardi B teased her new Reebok collection.

It was just last month (in fact on her birthday!) that Cardi B announced that she would be releasing her first-ever sneaker collaboration with Reebok. Well, that day is almost here. Along with her big announcement, she also unveiled her stunning campaign images that showed her posing with the various sneakers.

In fact, some lucky fans have already been able to get their hands on the collection via their Reebok memberships, something Cardi referred to as a “birthday gift to my loyal fans.”

Now, with just two days to go before the big release, she is teasing all of us even more with a sneak peek teaser video. In the clip, Cardi can be heard shouting expletives as a truck in the shape of the letter ‘B’ – and featuring the collection’s logo – sat at the end of her driveway.

‘What is this?!’ she exclaimed, as two women emerged from the vehicle without a word and made their way to the rear. The leather-clad ladies opened the giant, gold-toned ‘B’ like a door, which prompted a lengthy pink carpet to unwind. Resting at the carpet’s based was a B-shaped box made out of red-crocodile skin fabric, which the two women grabbed and carried towards Cardi.

Once the extravagant box was successfully unzipped, it popped open to reveal a cartoon version of Cardi’s signature tongue-out expression, as well as coinciding sound effects.

A pair of the brown and off white platform Club C Cardi sneakers were positioned just under the fake mouth’s uvula. If that’s not the most Cardi-esque reveal than I don’t know what would be.

Once the whole production behind the delivery was done, Cardi picked up the pair of sneakers and brought them closer to her iPhone’s camera lens so that she could capture all of the intricate details.

When the Reebok representatives lifted the tongue, they accidentally exposed a red-patent leather version of Cardi’s sneakers.

‘Ah!! Oh no! I can’t show the red ones,’ shouted the hitmaker before the video abruptly ended.

“Wow! Wow! I love my @Reebok collab packaging. I never seen it in person. These will be delivered tomorrow. I love it! I hope you guys love it,’ captioned Cardi, as she unboxed the sneakers on Instagram.

Cardi B’s new Reebok collection is set to debut Nov. 13.

The star’s shoe collab with Reebok will be available for purchase on November 14 on reebok.com. The shoes, which were designed by Cardi herself, are “laced with a whole lotta attitude.” They’re also surprisingly low-key.

“Nobody does it bigger than Cardi B—so you know we had to go all the way colossal for her birthday. The new Club C Cardi is designed in collaboration with Cardi herself, the conductor of all things luxe. And the attitude’s in the details. It’s snatched to perfection with a stacked sole and juuust the right amount of that razor-sharp Cardi edge… Cardi B always brings the heat,” Rebook’s description of the shoe says. “She brings it from the beats to the streets in these signature Club C shoes for women. They take design cues from high fashion, streetwear and Cardi’s personality to create a stand-out style. High shine patent leather and an exaggerated height represent her place in the industry. A see-through midsole and outsole symbolizes Cardi’s realness and openness.”

The shoes comes in chalk, matte gold, and core black in colors.

The Grammy Award-winning artist revealed that her new line of Reebok sneakers will be $100 a pop. Cardi signed a deal with the brand two years ago in November 2018. Fashion collabs are hardly new for her, of course. The mother of one had collaborated in the past with brands like Balenciaga, Steve Madden, Tom Ford, and Fashion Nova.

Few of us were surprised last year when she collaborated with Reebok and revealed some Cardi B-inspired sneakers.

In a press release from Reebok, per Teen Vogue, they explained that the design for the sneaker was “inspired by Cardi B’s appearance in their newest campaign video, as Cardi’s flamboyant choice of fashion fits the vibe of a shoe that defies expectations with crystal additions. Each pair is specially designed and individually numbered, making these sneakers an actual work of art.”

The Cardi-inspired sneakers came after the rapper had starred in a trippy Reebok commercial that got fans speculating on what the future relationship might bring us.