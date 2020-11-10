With some restrictions, COVID-free Anguilla safely reopens for international visitors

Jared McCallister (CARIBBEAT, New York Daily News) writes about Anguilla’s reopening for tourism:

Through rigorous safety-based measures, the tropical island of Anguilla avoided the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic — and it wants to keep the territory safe and virus-free while safely reopening to international visitors.

According to the World Health Organization, Anguilla — which had confirmed three cases of the coronavirus in April and no deaths — is classified as “No Travel Health Notice: COVID-19 Risk is Very Low.”

“We have been COVID-free for a number of months now,” said Anguilla Tourism Minister Haydn Hughes during a recent segment of the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s #PlainSpeaking program. “We have been very prudent in the way we have welcomed people to our shores. It isn’t a reopening carte blanche; it is a controlled reopening.”

According to the Anguilla Tourist Board, “all visitors are welcome in Phase 2, provided that they meet the pre-entry approval requirements.”

The British Overseas Territory’s requirements include a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, taken within three to five days of arrival, A PCR test — collecting samples from saliva, by using a nasal swab or a throat swab — detects the coronavirus virus.

“And on arrival [in Anguilla], you will subjected to a test,” said Hughes, noting that test results can usually be obtained in less than an hour.

Under the pre-entry approval requirements, visitors must also have “medical insurance that covers the cost of COVID-19-related treatment for 30 days; and the payment of fees which vary depending on the proposed length of stay.” [. . .]

Ocean Terrace is one of the government-certified places for visitors to stay during quarantine after arriving on Anguilla.

And Fleming says his resort is a perfect fit for the Anguilla Tourist Board’s “Work From Paradise” initiative, where “applicants who meet the requirements can work from Anguilla for up to 12 months.”

“It’s exactly what we’re looking for and we’d love to have them,” he said of “Work From Paradise” participants.

