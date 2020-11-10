PAMM’s Live Studio Visits: Reginald O’Neal with René Morales

The Pérez Art Museum Miami’s (PAMM) Live Studio Visits is a series that highlights local artists through virtual visits with PAMM curators. On November 12, 2020, at 7:00pm, Live Studio Visits will feature Reginald O’Neal with René Morales.

Description: This month, muralist and painter Reginald O’Neal will join in conversation with PAMM Chief Curator René Morales to discuss his deeply moving depictions of personal subjects—close family members, formative memories from his childhood, and fleeting glimpses of everyday life. O’Neal’s work adds up to a metaphorical self-portrait while constituting a vivid, multi-layered impression of the historic Overtown neighborhood in which the artist was born and raised.

Reginald O’Neal (born 1992, Miami; lives in Miami) has participated in numerous mural programs throughout the world, including In Walls We Trust in Airola, Italy; San Isidro Mural Festival, Havana; Forest for the Trees, Detroit; Sun Beneath the Soil, Portland, Oregon; the Maya Angelou Mural Festival, Los Angeles; Tráfico, Ibarra, Ecuador; Slash and Burn, Indonesia; Street Art for Mankind, Miami; Urban Art Experience, Miami; 352 Walls, Gainesville; Desórdenes Creativas, Galicia, Spain; Halsnoy Street Festival, Halsnoy, Norway; Urban Art Clash, Berlin; and Living Streets, Graz, Austria. His gallery work has been exhibited at the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami; Profiles, Hollywood, Florida; Youth Concept, West Palm Beach; Laundromat 2.0, Miami; Collabo 6, Miami; and Spinello Projects, Miami, among other venues. His films have been featured at Sharjah Film Festival, Sharjah, Dubai; Ann Arbor Film Festival, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Short Film Festival, Miami; and the Smithsonian African American Film Festival, Washington, D.C. He is a recipient of the 2020 South Florida Consortium Prize and has completed residencies in Catalonia, Spain and Brooklyn, New York. O’Neal developed his artistic skills under the mentorship of Alejandro Dorda. His first solo gallery exhibition will open in November at Spinello Projects, Miami.

René Morales is Director of Curatorial Affairs and Chief Curator at Pérez Art Museum Miami, where he has organized more than 50 exhibitions. Recent projects include Christo and Jeanne-Claude: Surrounded Islands, 1980–83 (2018), Dara Friedman: Perfect Stranger (2017), Sarah Oppenheimer: S-281913 (2016), Susan Hiller: Lost and Found (2016), Marjetica Potrc: The School of the Forest (2015), Nicolas Lobo: The Leisure Pit (2015), Global Positioning Systems: Selections from the PAMM Collection (2014–15), Amelia Peláez: The Craft of Modernity, A Human Document: Selections from the Sackner Archive of Concrete and Visual Poetry, and Monika Sosnowska: Market (2013–14). In 2016, Morales spearheaded the acquisition of over 300 works from the Sackner Archive for PAMM’s collection. He is a 2019 recipient of the prestigious Center for Curatorial Leadership Fellowship, and served as a juror for the Whitney Museum’s 2019 Bucksbaum Prize. He sits on the board of the City of Miami Art in Public Places program, as well as the Professional Advisory Committee of the Miami-Dade County Art in Public Places program. Prior to joining PAMM, he worked at the Museum of Art, Rhode Island School of Design, in Providence, where he organized and co-organized several exhibitions, including Island Nations: New Art from Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico. Morales studied at Swarthmore College, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in biopsychology and art history, and Brown University, where he received a Master of Arts in art history, focusing on the work of Odilon Redon.

For more information, see https://www.pamm.org/calendar/2020/10/live-studio-visits-reginald-o%E2%80%99neal-ren%C3%A9-morales

[Painting above: Reginald O’Neal’s “Uncle Reggie.”]