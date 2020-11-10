Art Exhibition: Rafael Trelles “La palabra imaginada”

The Museum of the Americas [El Museo de Las Américas (MLA)] in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, recently announced its reopening on November 13, 2020, with an exhibition of recent works by Rafael Trelles, “La palabra imaginada” [The Imagined Word]. Autogiro writes that the exhibition coincides with the incorporation of Trelles as a distinguished member of the Puerto Rican Academy of Spanish Language.

The exhibition “La palabra imaginada” [The imagined word] includes 22 drawings in medium and large format worked with engraving ink on paper, inspired by works of world literature. With a refined technique, the author recreates the characters of the works proposing unexpected readings and interpretations without trying to illustrate the texts; instead, he creates an alternate visual text that dialogues with the literary source.

The exhibition has a catalog that incorporates the complete work together with writings by Efraín Barradas [Natasha Bishop, Laura Galbán, and Myrna García-Calderón]. It will be available at the museum store, located on the second floor of the Ballajá Barracks, and online at www.tiendadelmuseo.org.

The recording of the incorporation ceremony and opening of the exhibition will be available through the Facebook of the Puerto Rican Academy of Spanish Language and the Museum of the Americas, starting on Friday, November 13, at 3:00pm.

For a look at the catalog, see La palabra imaginada.

[Shown above: Rafael Trelles, “El rinoceronte” 2019.]

Excerpts translated by Ivette Romero. For original article (in Spanish), see https://autogiro.cronicaurbana.com/es/la-palabra-imaginada-de-trelles/