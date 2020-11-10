Art Exhibition: “It’s Now 2020”

Under COVID-19 precautions, Brooklyn’s Dorsey Art Gallery is presenting “It’s Now 2020,” an exhibition of works by artists Kalif Ausby, Donna Mason, Shaquora R’ Bey, Aleathea Sapp-Jimenez, and Okanbi Pounds. The show continues through November 15.

Dorsey Art Gallery is located at 553 Rogers Avenue, between Fenimore and Hawthorne Streets. Viewing will be held by appointment only, via email. Send email to info@lpdbrooklynarts.com and visit dorseyartgallery.com.

Restrictions include:

* No more than six visitors will be admitted to the gallery at one time.

* All visitors will be required to have their temperature checked, sign in, provide contact information and confirm that they have no symptoms of illness and have not been exposed to anyone who does or who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past fourteen days.

For more information, see https://www.dorseyartgallery.com/exhibitions

