There Is A New Contemporary Caribbean Art Exhibition At PAMA

Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA) is partnering with CArt (Caribbean Art) Fair, Black Artist Network in Dialogue (BAND), and guest curators Karen Carter and Greg Manuel to present an exciting new exhibit featuring Caribbean artists,

The exhibit, When Night Stirred at Sea: Contemporary Caribbean, opens October 29 first virtually, then on-site when PAMA re-opens to the public.

The exhibit will feature artists from Brampton and Toronto, as well as a few international locations, including London, Jamaica and Trinidad.

“It is a pleasure to be working with such a wide range of artists with connections to the English Caribbean on this exhibition. During the inaugural CArt fair in Mandeville, Jamaica, in January of this year, we could never have imagined that only nine months later, we would be opening an exhibition with PAMA in a world even more in need of these artists voices,” say co-curators Karen Carter and Greg Manuel.

According to PAMA, The rise of the Black Lives Matter global movement, the protests, and the conversations about racism, sparked the motivation to push this exhibit forward and bring it to fruition, despite the pandemic.

Virtual Programming Highlights

Thursday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m.: Exhibition Reception

Thursday, Nov. 26: Focus on photography, hosted by co-curator Greg Manuel

Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021: Focus on painting and textiles, hosted by Karen Carter

Find out more about the exhibit at http://www.pama.peelregion.ca.