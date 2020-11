Casa De Los Contrafuertes presents the exhibition “Pequeño formato #9” [Small Format #9] organized by Elizam Escobar. The exhibition opens on November 12, 2020, at 6:00pm, at Casa De Los Contrafuertes, located at Plaza San José, San Sebastián Street, in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The participating artists are Luis Alonso, Ada Bobonis, Elizam Escobar, Luis Maisonet, Elsa María Meléndez, and Aby Ruíz.