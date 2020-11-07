Festival announced featuring Janet Kay, Julian Marley and Big Zeeks

A report by Joel Campbell for The Voice.

The event will be a celebration of reggae culture curated by Seani B and featuring exclusive performances from some of the scenes biggest stars

REGGAE PIONEERS will come together on November 15 for No Bass Like Home – a virtual festival showcasing exclusive performances from some of the best live acts and legends from the Reggae scene and celebrating Brent’s rich Reggae heritage, presented by Brent 2020, London Borough of Culture.

Curated by BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Seani B, the festival expertly showcases all of the sides of this rich history, bringing together leading acts from London, Jamaica and Florida.

Those featured on the line up recognise thecontribution of Reggae to British music, culture and society and its importance in Black British history.

Performers include: Reggae royalty Julian Marley, Britain’s first homegrown Reggae band The Cimarons, trailblazer and first Black British female reggae star to scale the charts, Janet Kay; singer and youngest daughter of the legendary ‘Dennis ‘Crown Prince’ Brown, Marla Brown, Mr Incredible and veteran MC General Levy, UK Dancehall star Big Zeeks and Girls I Rate presents Alicai Harley, Amaria, Brixx and DJ Carmen; alongside a special performance from Brent’s Reggae community Choir.

Opening up to a global audience and reimagined due to the coronavirus pandemic, the No Bass Like Home Online Festival is hosted by Claire Clottey, Mikey Koos, Daddy Ernie and Gussy Roots and will be broadcast online via Brent2020.co.uk

Coming home to where Reggae started out, No Bass Like Home will be streamed from the Brent Black Music Co-op Recording Studios in Willesden, London and the famous Harry J Studios in Kingston, Jamaica.

During the 1970s reggae exploded in Brent, with the borough becoming a powerhouse of producing and championing black British music across the UK and the world.

Pioneering label Trojan Records, founded in Willesden in 1968, brought Reggae music to British listeners for the first time, cementing the careers of reggae legendslike Bob Marley and championing music by Caribbean immigrants.

Sound systems and clubs across Brent blasted vital new music as Brent produced iconic musicians of its own.

Between the live sets, the festival will uncover the musical, cultural and social history of reggae in and around Harlesden – the cradle of British reggae – including conversations with key figures from the Brent reggae community.

Curator Seani B says: “The culture and vibe that Brent has brought me over the years has helped nurture my path and influence my career to date.

“The energy at the legendary Brent Black Music Co-op has been reminiscent of the sessions I do back in Jamaica for BBC Radio 1Xtra.

“It’s never been more important to celebrate what’s on your doorstep, and I’m proud we’ve been able to capture artists that are admired and respected in the reggae community.”

Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries adds: “Reggae is a signature sound of Brent’s history and this free online festival will be a real celebration of its great influence on the borough and our capital.

“By bringing top acts from the music scene into our homes, it will be a highlight in Brent’s London Borough of Culture programme.”