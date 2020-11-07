Cuba present at the opening of Latin American film festival in Italy with Documentary on Alicia Alonso

A report from Prensa Latina.

Cuban cinematography is debuting on Saturday at the opening of the 35th edition of the Trieste Latin American Film Festival with ‘The awakening of a dream,’ a documentary by Luis Ernesto Doñas about the famous ballerina Alicia Alonso.

Doñas’ film returns to the event a decade after its premiere, for the commemoration of the centenary of the birth of the ‘prima ballerina assoluta,’ who died in Havana on October 17th, 2019, at the age of 99.

The documentary deals with the editing process of ‘The Sleeping Beauty of the Forest’ in 45 minutes, in a choreographed version by Alicia Alonso herself, prior to its revival at the 21st edition of the Havana Ballet Festival in 2008, 22 years later from its premiere for the Paris Opera in 1974.

Doñas recalled during an interview with Prensa Latina that this was his first documentary, for which he carefully prepared himself by reviewing the abundant material on Alicia Alonso in the archives of the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry (ICAIC).

He also stressed that ‘The awakening of a dream’ was the last documentary made by ICAIC with an interview to Alicia Alonso, who is recognized as one of the leading figures in the history of ballet worldwide