Mr Kardinal caught in a ‘contemporary Caribbean art stir’

A report by Kadeem Rodgers for Loop.

when night stirred at sea: Contemporary Caribbean Art opened at the Peel Art Gallery, Museum & Archive in Ontario, Canada, recently.

when night… for short, showcases a selection of artists who were featured in the inaugural CArt (Caribbean Art) Fair in late January and early February 2020 in Mandeville, Jamaica.

And, mere days after its launch, news of the oeuvre of Caribbean works fell on the radar of Canadian rapper/record producer Mr Kardinal aka Kardinal Offishall.

It is borne of a partnership with Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA), CArt (Caribbean Art) Fair, the Black Artists’ Network in Dialogue (BAND), and guest curators Karen Carter and Greg Manuel.

The exhibition first opened as a virtual exhibition, which will become an on-site display once PAMA re-opens to the public.

Kardinal, however, had first dibs and shared images to his Instagram account with the disclaimer:

‘I am not a regular connoisseur of fine visual arts-but these works were my cup of tea and spoke to me on an artistic, social and cultural level.’

His informed caption included a tag of each artist and mentioned an appreciation for the order of the exhibit.

‘I felt right at home and understood and had a connection to every single piece,’ he shared.

And, of course, he sent special thanks to @kcintoronto and @gregmanuel.ca ‘who curated this super dope exhibit and allowed me to safely lift up my spirits and connect with the energy of these artists and their works’.

The featured artists include:

Krystal Ball (Jamaican/Canadian, Toronto-based)

Vanley Burke (Jamaican/British, London-based)

Katrina Coombs (Jamaican)

Javier Dayes (Jamaican)

Owen V Gordon (Jamaican/Canadian, Toronto-based)

Ila Lovelace-Kuhnert (Trinidadian)

Christina Leslie (Canadian, Toronto-based)

Miles Regis (Trinidadian/American, Los Angeles-based)

Janice Reid (Jamaican/Canadian, Brampton-based)

Storm Saulter (Jamaican)

‘We are so very pleased to include local and international Caribbean artists in the exhibit including Brampton’s own Janice Reid,’ shared Rene Nand, manager, community and cultural engagement at PAMA.

‘As a Canadian of Jamaican descent, I felt very passionately that this was an important story to tell, now more than ever.’

‘We are thrilled to finally see this showcase come to fruition after a year in the making and to welcome guest curators Karen and Greg to the PAMA family.’

To be able to bring some of the artists together for a second time and to a broader international audience at PAMA is wonderful and in keeping with the mandate of CArt to connect Caribbean artists to the broader art world.

To be able to do so at this particular moment in history adds yet another significant layer to our belief of the important role artists play in our understanding of the human condition,’ shared co-curators Karen Carter and Greg Manuel.

Upcoming events include Artist Talk – The Photographers, November 28 at 2 pm, featuring Vanley Burke, Christina Leslie, Janice Reid, and Storm Saulter.

This will be followed by another Artist Talk session to discuss painting and textiles on January 28, featuring Krystal Ball, Katrina Coombs, Javier Dayes, Owen V Gordon and Miles Regis.