Jamaica’s King of Comedy, Oliver Samuels to be Celebrated by Jamaican Arts and Culture Fraternity!

A report from South Florida Caribbean News.

Deh Abroad Corporation and Pure Jamaica, Inc. have organized a 50th-anniversary celebration to be held on November 4, 2020, at 6 PM EST for the renowned Caribbean “King of Comedy”– Oliver Samuels. Oliver is a Jamaican comedian and actor, performing both stand-up and comic theatre globally.

Samuel’s brand name is synonymous with Jamaica and laughter, and he is widely regarded as one of the funniest talents to emerge from the Caribbean.

Oliver has achieved 50 years of outstanding contribution to Arts and Culture in Jamaica and the Caribbean.

Oliver, who has received numerous accolades and awards over the years, will be presented with a Citation from the Office of the Mayor of New York City and a Proclamation by the Prime Minister of Jamaica.

This event will livestream globally to more than 200,000 registered platform users on Pure Jamaica Social Media Platform and Caribbean One TV App.

“Deh Abroad and Pure Jamaica are proud to sponsor this landmark event. The ethnic diversity and high attendance rate anticipated at this event provide a tremendous marketing and social opportunity and will propel the Jamaican culture to even greater heights,” said Dominic Christopher of Deh Abroad Corporation.

Jamaican Arts and Culture Fraternity

Ms. B. J. Peart will serve as the host of the evening proceedings. Popular artistes who will join Ms. BJ Peart from the Arts and Culture Fraternity include:

Ity & Fancy Cat,

Glen “Titus” Campbell OD,

Christopher “Johnny” Daley,

Fae Ellington CD,

Deon Silvera,

Audrey Reid,

Volier Johnson OD,

Rosemary Murray,

Joan Andrea Hutchinson,

Owen “Blakka” Ellis,

Ann Marie Fuller,

Michael “Stringbean” Nicholson,

Andrew “Braata” Clarke,

Wally British,

Marcia “Joy” Brown,

Letna Allen-Rowe, OD and

Kevin “Patrick” Sinclair

Deh Abroad Corporation and Pure Jamaica, Inc, thank the community in advance for their support.

Major sponsors of this event include Roc Factory, Pure Jamaica Media, Deh Abroad, Caribbean One TV, and RDEPROS.

Key event partners include the Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA from the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council and the Jamaican American Youth Alliance-JAYA.