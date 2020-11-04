Daddy Yankee and Bad Bunny reign on Latin Billboards naming Enrique Iglesias ‘Top Latin Artist of All Time’

A report by Natasha Kumar for The Times Hub.

Bad Bunny won the Latin Billboards “Artist of the year”, “Top album of the year” for “X 100PRE” and “Composer of the year”, among others, while Daddy Yankee swept thanks to his success “Con Calma”

Puerto Rican artists Daddy Yankee and Bad Bunny reigned this Wednesday in the 2020 edition of the Billboards Latin Music Awards, winning seven awards each, while Enrique Iglesias was recognized as the “Top Latin Artist of All Time” and “Despacito” was awarded as the “song of the decade”.

At the ceremony, held at the BB&T Center in the city of Sunrise, (USA), DY won six of his seven awards for the song “With calm”including “Hot Latin Song Song of the Year”, “Hot Latin Song Vocal Collaboration of the Year “and” Song of the Year, Airplay “.

Bad Bunny, meanwhile, was awarded the prizes for Composer of the Year and Artist of the Year.

Snow followed with six awards, also thanks to “With Calm.” The Canadian artist celebrated “the opportunity Daddy Yankee gave me to be in this meaningful song.”

The female artist with the most Latin Billboards was Colombian Karol G. with two, while Romeo Santos finished the night with four and Luis Fonsi with three.

One of the awards received by the Puerto Rican artist was the Latin Billboard for “Song of the decade” for “Despacito”. In 2010, Fonsiwon the same award for the past decade with “I don’t give up.”

“I can not believe that these two songs so different have achieved the same recognition,” said the artist, who also stressed that both were composed with women. Claudia Brant the first and Erika Ender the second.

Romeo Santos and Enrique Iglesias appeared in public during the ceremony, for the first time both since the start of the pandemic.

Upon receiving the “Album of the Decade” award for his album “Fórmula Vol.2”, the American artist of Dominican origin celebrated that since the release of his production, with collaborations with Drake and Nicki Minaj, there have been “many works in Spanish with international artists “.

“I no longer feel so alone in this,” Santos stressed in a speech in which he expressed his pride in Latin culture and Spanish.

Pitbull was in charge of giving the unprecedented award of “Top Latin Artist of All Time” to his “friend” Iglesias, who did not take a prepared speech and limited himself to thanking “my team” and telling his fans that “I miss you so much”.

A DIVIDED CEREMONY

The gala, broadcast on the Telemundo network, was marked by strict security measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

While the red carpet was without music and with a distance of several meters between the few authorized journalists and the artists, the award ceremony was divided into four stages.

“We cannot really see each other if we are not in the same area,” explained Spanish Alboran .

The show began with the live premiere of “Hawaii”, the biggest hit of this year by Colombian Maluma , who was also awarded the “Spirit of Hope” award for his work with his foundation “Art of Dreams” .

Jesse & Joy sang “Love (es Nuestro lengua)”, Fonsi and Farruko “Perfecta”, while Gente de Zona and Gerardo Ortiz presented their collaboration “Otra Botella”.

The most emotional moment of the night was the tribute to the legendary Mexican composer Armando Manzanero, who received a serenade by Luis Fonsi, Joy Huerta, Pablo Alborán and Reik, who sang some of his hits, which are part of the Latin American romantic songbook as “I know you”, “Under the table” and “This afternoon I saw it rain.”

“I have no words to express what my heart feels for having shared with this strong and talented generation, in a show as great as this one . Long live the Latin American song!” Manzanero said upon receiving the Latin Billboard Award “To the trajectory”.

Another honoree was the Colombian singer-songwriter Carlos Vives, who received from Emilio Estefan the Latin Billboard Award “Hall of Fame”.

Vives recalled that “the industry did not see him, but the public did”, when he began in music with his “pop anchored in Colombian folklore” and went on to sing some of his most popular songs such as “The cold drop” and “La bicycle “, in addition to his current theme” Cumbiana “.

POLITICS AND DUEL

Although the night was dedicated to the most successful music of last year, the artists recognized that the moment was “bittersweet”, as they were excited to be able to be on stage again, but they lamented the worldwide deaths from the new coronavirus.

Likewise, Ozuna closed the presentation of his song “Gracias” with the appearance of his children and a call to “end violence against women, we must end femicides.”

On the carpet, many artists called to vote in the presidential election on November 3 in the United States.

“Do not vote by party but by the candidates who are really willing to help our people,” Wisin said on stage when collecting with Yandelthe award for “Tropical Song of the Year” for “Howling.”

The ceremony ended as it started with a lot of energy and dancing. Those in charge of saying goodbye and until next year were Manuel Turizo, Rauw Alejandro and Myke Towers with “La nota”