Caribbean pop-up restaurant opens in Toronto this week

A report by Karen Doradea for Toronto’s Daily Hive.

For only 10 days, a new modern Caribbean pop-up restaurant is taking over Mahjong Bar’s kitchen in Toronto, starting this week.

Working as a pick-up only service, for now, YAWD will be Welcoming hungry customers starting November 4 to 14.

“As the restaurant world settles into its new normal, we couldn’t think of a better way to give back than providing our community with some much needed culinary escapism,” said YAWD’s Chef Adrian Forte.

“I think we all can agree that gathering around the table to enjoy a beautiful meal brings people together, these days things may look a little different and I hope we are able to provide you a memorable dining experience in the comfort of your own home.”

Chef Adrian is the former executive chef and co-founder of Dirty Bird Chicken & Waffles and the vision behind Toronto’s Aunty Lucy’s Burger’s for who he created the menu.

You can now pre-order your meals by checking out their website and depending on popularity, pick up times may be extended for an hour later.

With menu items like Jerk chicken, Oxtail and dumplings, and coconut milk break, there is tons of variety and flavour for everyone to enjoy

YAWD pop-up is located at 1276 Dundas Street West.

When: November 4 to 14 from 4 pm to 8 pm

Where: Mahjong Bar – 1276 Dundas Street West