Jamaica Food & Drink Festival launches ‘Experience-in-a-box’

A report from Loop.

Something new is coming, a Jamaica Food and Drink Festival (JFDF) like never before, primarily due to the new normal brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many industries have had to reshape and adapt, and instead of cancelling JFDF 2020, the organizers opted to pivot with a ‘new look, a new chapter, and new experiences’.

The JFDFCo team announced their something new in a virtual media launch Monday evening.

The revised event will provide five days of fantastic fare from ten top chefs, and wonderfully curated culinary experiences in a box, according to JFDFCo Director Matthew Lyn.

From November 18-22, patrons can partake in the five events, catered by 10 culinary personalities, all familiar faces, who’ve participated in previous JFDF events.

The meals are to be purchased using Visa cards and delivered via Quick Plate Jamaica.

Minister of Tourism Ed Bartlett was thrilled to endorse the new chapter for the JFDF.

‘Everything we do in Jamaica is larger than life and it is a true testament of our resilience to be able to find ways to showcase our culture in this new COVID reality.

Before reiterating his enthusiasm, Bartlett mentioned that ‘this year’s event will feel different but it will still display a great celebration through a series of food experiences’.

The Jamaica Food and Drink Festival is hosted by CB Foods and presented by Visa. The festival is supported by the Tourism Enhancement Fund, Mystique Integrated, Grace Foods, Sagicor Bank and Sagicor Investments, Select Brands, Absolut, Heineken, Johnnie Walker and a host of other entities.