Paulette A. Ramsay’s Afro-Mexican Constructions of Diaspora, Gender, Identity and Nation (2016) was translated into Spanish by Gabriela Díaz-Cortez and Valentina Goldraij. Construcciones afromexicanas de diáspora, género, identidad y nación (The University of the West Indies Press, 2020) was recently launched at a virtual presentation hosted by The University of the West Indies Press in collaboration with the Embassy of Mexico in Jamaica. [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]



Ramsay’s study analyses the cultural and literary production of Afro-Mexicans from Costa Chica de Guerrero and Oaxaca, Mexico and subverts the claim of Mexican mestizaje or homogeneity. The analyses also contribute to the purpose of locating Afro-Mexican literary and cultural production within the framework of a general Caribbean aesthetic and to the expansion of the Caribbean as a broader historical and cultural space that includes Central America and Latin America.



The launch was broadcast live in Spanish and English via https://www.facebook.com/UWITV and www.uwitv.org.



Sources: https://www.mona.uwi.edu/marcom/ecalendar/events/7956, https://www.facebook.com/uwipress, and https://www.facebook.com/UWITV



The book:

Construcciones afromexicanas de diáspora, género, identidad y nación

Paulette A. Ramsay

Translated by Gabriela Díaz-Cortez and Valentina Goldraij

The University of the West Indies Press, February 2020

228 pages

ISBN: 978-9766407667

https://www.uwipress.com/9789766407667/construcciones-afromexicanas-de-diaspora-genero-identidad-y-nacion



It was originally published in English as Afro-Mexican Constructions of Diaspora, Gender, Identity and Nation (The University of the West Indies Press, 2016). See our previous post https://repeatingislands.com/2016/10/10/book-launch-afro-mexican-constructions-of-diaspora-gender-identity-and-nation-by-paulette-a-ramsay.