30th Prix Carbet de la Caraïbe et du Tout-Monde

The Institut du Tout-Monde presented the 30th edition of the Carbet Prize [Prix Carbet] at Maison de la Poésie and Maison de l’Amérique latine in Paris, Franc. The ceremony took place on two evenings, October 22 and 24, 2020. The three winners, unanimously nominated by the Jury are Élie Stephenson, Yanick Lahens, and Alfred Alexandre. Here are excerpts of the descriptions (in alphabetical order) from the Institut du Tout-Monde page:

Alfred Alexandre: For a protean work that gives voice to those left behind, who, despite the vicissitudes of life, have developed a poetics that resonates with the tragic and the complexity of Caribbean realities; for an original, diverse, bewitching poetics that summons the ghettos without dehumanizing, creating characters who, despite the violence marking their existence, manifest tenderness and dignity, solidarity and resistance [. . .]

Yanick Lahens: After the 1990 publication of her critical essay on Haitian literature, L’Exil: entre l’ancrage et la fuite, Yanick Lahens entered the literary stage, four years later, with the release of a short story collection Tante Résia et les dieux. Since then, five novels, four collections of short stories, and the story “Failles,” on the earthquake of January 2010. [. . .] The 2014 novel Bain de lune plunges us into the world of the Haitian peasantry through its lively, complex characters; a vision that is far removed from the distant and somewhat condescending gaze of the ethnologist that appears in most “country novels” [romans paysans] of the 20th century. [. . .] Lahens’ latest novel, Douces déroutes (2018), also testifies to this quest for life and humanity. [. . .] Yanick Lahens tells us about the realities of Haiti without trying to “sell” the country to fans of the exotic. Quite simply, her texts, novels, short stories, and essays depict Haiti, the complexity of its population, the immense challenges it faces, and the uniqueness of its history, all of which cannot be ignored if we want to understand its evolution. [. . .]

Élie Stephenson: For his unfailing commitment that radiates from his poetry and his theatrical works. For his relentless struggle for his native Guyana and all oppressed peoples—a battle fought at the end of a talented and inspired pen. [. . .]

