“Lit’s Be Real”—A Series from the NGC Bocas Lit Fest

The first episode will livestream on Wednesday 4 November, 2020, from 6 to 7 pm TT time, on our Facebook page. Titled “Building a Lit Community Across Borders,” it will feature a discussion with Chiwan Choi, an editor and publisher at Writ Large Press, an independent literary press based in Los Angeles, California, and partner at the Accomplices, a collective which includes the noted press Civil Coping Mechanisms and Entropy magazine. The conversation will also feature Shivanee Ramlochan, critically acclaimed poet, arts reporter, and book blogger — no stranger to community-building in Trinidad and Tobago.

LIT’S BE REAL runs for a four-episode season every other Wednesday (4 and 18 November, 2 and 16 December, 2020), aiming to follow the arc of a writer’s career. Topics covered will include MFA and academic programmes, pitching and submitting articles to publications, and the troubling question of international audiences misunderstanding a Caribbean writer’s “voice.”

For more information, see https://www.bocaslitfest.com/2020/10/29/announcing-lits-be-real-a-new-online-series-from-the-ngc-bocas-lit-fest/