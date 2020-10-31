Fresh Milk Barbados shares the Catapult Stay Home Artist Residency Blogs—Issue 1, Vol. 1 & 2.

The CATAPULT Stay Home Artist Residency (SHAR) provides opportunities for 24 cultural practitioners from the English, French, Spanish and Dutch speaking Caribbean to be supported while safely remaining in their studios/work-spaces, each of whom will receive a $3,000 USD stipend to produce work over a two-month period.

We are pleased to share Issue #1, Volume 1 and Volume 2 of the blog posts written by participating residents, documenting their experiences and processes during their residency. Issue #1 follows the journey of the first group of SHAR awardees: La Vaughn Belle (US Virgin Islands), Taisha Carrington (Barbados), Natusha Croes (Aruba), Maria E. Govan (The Bahamas), Patrick Jerome Lafayette (Jamaica), Daphné Menard (Haiti), Sofía Gallisá Muriente (Puerto Rico) and Reginald Senatus (Haiti).

To read these first sets of resident blogs as e-zines, go to https://freshmilkbarbados.com/2020/10/31/catapult-stay-home-artist-residency-blogs-issue-1-vol-1-2/

