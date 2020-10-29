SHINE announces Sea Walls: St. Petersburg artist lineup

A report from the Tampa Bay Weekly.

The sixth annual SHINE Mural Festival in partnership with PangeaSeed Foundation’s Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans will present Sea Walls: St. Petersburg, running Nov. 7-14.

Sea Walls’ groundbreaking public art program brings the ocean into the streets around the world. By collaborating with renowned contemporary artists, Sea Walls uses mural art to foster an emotional connection to our oceans and a drive for positive action to protect them. This year’s artist lineup features Florida-based artists with an emphasis on Tampa Bay to support the local artists who make St. Petersburg pulse all year long.

The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance recently announced the mural artists for this year’s SHINE X Sea Walls: St. Petersburg. Following is a list of the mural artists:

• Alex Yanes of Miami – Miami artist Alex Yanes is known for his vibrant 3D installations inspired by his Cuban roots, his hometown Miami and skateboard culture. With bold colors and complex layers, his work is sophisticated yet approachable. Yanes has worked with Adidas, Red Bull, Sony, Vans and has been exhibited in galleries around the world. Visit www.alexyanes.com.

• BASK of St. Petersburg – St. Petersburg artist Ales “BASK” Hostomsky returns after painting a SHINE mural in our first year. The artist’s work is immediately recognizable for its rich textures and “anti-iconic” imagery inspired by the similarities between communist propaganda and American consumerism. BASK’s work has been featured in galleries nationwide and in the blockbuster movie “Iron Man 3.” Visit www.instagram.com/knownasbask.

• Elle LeBlanc of St. Petersburg – St. Petersburg based artist Elle LeBlanc creates modern contemporary designs with playful shapes and minimal color palettes. Finding inspiration in everyday objects, her work reimagines what is often seen as mundane, creating beauty from the ordinary. Visit elleleblanc.com.

• iBOMS of St. Petersburg – St. Petersburg artist Jabari Reed-Diop, known as iBOMS, uses original characters and thought-provoking symbols to bring viewers into his world. Through a variety of mediums, he challenges perceptions and creates a new narrative through the lens of his own life experience as a young African American male. Visit thisisiboms.com.

• Kenny Coil with Marc Berenguer of St. Petersburg – St. Petersburg graphic designer Kenny Coil, along with business partner Marc Berenguer, are the creative powerhouses behind Break Maiden, the award-winning studio specializing in brand identity and packaging design. Both USF graduates, Kenny and Marc designed many of St. Pete’s favorite brands like MADE Coffee and Green Bench Brewery’s Webb City Cellar. Visit http://www.breakmaiden.co.

• Lili Yuan of Jacksonville – Jacksonville based artist Lili Yuan uses her photography to create hyperreal paintings, often inspired by the dichotomy of Eastern and Western cultures. Originally from China, Yuan uses her natural proficiency for art to explore the contrasting viewpoints she’s experienced. Visit www.instagram.com/oliooolio.

• Mason Schwacke of St. Petersburg – St. Petersburg artist Mason Schwacke creates illustrative designs with playful colors and imaginative characters. As a longtime staple in the local creative scene, Schwacke has been active in many galleries, art shows and streets throughout the Tampa Bay area. Visit www.instagram.com/masonschwacke.

• Nneka Jones with Bianca Burrows of Tampa – Tampa based visual artist Nneka Jones is best known for her highly detailed embroidery work which was recently featured on the cover of TIME magazine. Jones is also an accomplished painter, photographer and mixed media artist. Inspired by her native country, Trinidad and Tobago, her artwork reflects rich Caribbean tones and often advocates for issues of social justice. Jones is collaborating with Tampa based mixed media artist Bianca Burrows. Visit www.artyouhungry.com.

• Tatiana Suarez of Miami – Miami based visual artist Tatiana Suarez is known for her ethereal feminine creatures brought to life in pop surrealist style. Suarez’s work has been featured in galleries across the country, including San Francisco’s Spoke Art. She’s collaborated with brands like Reebok and L’Oreal. Her murals can be found in countries all around the world. Visit www.tatisuarez.com.

• Brian Butler of Miami – Miami based muralist and designer, Brian Butler, is known for his playful, illustrative style, bold color palettes and his passion for music. In addition to creating merchandise, album art and promotional materials for many labels and musicians, he has “Show Drawn” over 2000 live concert performances. For this special Sea Walls project, Butler has created Carbon Punishment, an “enviro-METAL” project that unites a group of musicians and muralists based on his mural concept. Visit theupperhandart.com.

The following are SHINE X Sea Walls Bright Spots: Community projects to inspire and engage

• Brain Storm of St. Petersburg – St. Petersburg multimedia artist Chris Roberts, known as Brain Storm, is an accomplished painter, designer, cinematographer, tattoo artist and owner of Urban Ink Tattoo Company. For this community Bright Spot project sponsored by NOAA Fisheries, Brain Storm is partnering with the St. Pete Youth Farm to create a mural focused on diversity and inclusion in STEM professions. Look for this Bright Spot mural in the Innovation District. Visit brainthegenius.com.

• The Happy Mural Project of St. Petersburg – The Happy Mural Project: Hands for Change mural is bringing the community together in an act of collaboration and unity to paint a ‘color-by-number’ sunflower wall representing happiness, joy and love for all. The project will take place during the first week of November with the St. Pete City Theatre as the canvas. Follow @thehappymuralproject on social to learn more. Visit www.thehappymuralproject.com.

• #OneShareOne Pair: Supporting Vision Through Art – The Glazer Vision Foundation is committed to providing Glasses For All Children and ending the silent vision crisis, where one in four children are affected by vision impairment and one in five can’t afford eye care. These super-sized glasses are one way the foundation supports vision through art! Take a photo with the frames, or a selfie wearing any glasses, tag @glazervisionfdn and #OneShareOnePair and the foundation will provide a free eye exam and pair of prescription glasses to a local child in need. Follow @glazervisionfdn on social and visit GlazerVisionFoundation.org to learn more.