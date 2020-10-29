Nets planning City Edition uniform to honor Brooklyn artist Jean-Michel Basquiat

A report from Nets Daily.

Jean-Michel Basquiat was a Brooklyn-born artist who rose to prominence in the 1970’s and 1980’s with a striking portfolio that took him from street art to galleries before his tragic death at 27 in 1988.

Now, according to what look like authentic images posted on social media, the Nets plan to honor Basquiat with a City Edition uniform inspired by his work.

SportsLogos.net wrote of the uniform Wednesday….

The jersey is black with “BKLYN NETS” across the front in white, several multi-coloured designs are featured along either side of the jersey as well as around the team wordmark on the chest in Basquiat’s style. A few custom touches complete the look, the Nike swoosh is also designed to fit the style, presented here in blue with a gold outline rather than it’s usual one-colour appearance. The NBA logo on the “jock tag” has been given a crown with the artist’s name written above.

The design was apparently first identified by UKNetsFans…

The Nets did not respond to a request for comment, but the Post’s Brian Lewis confirmed the report.

This, of course, would be the second new uniform first hinted at on social media. Two weeks ago, the Nets harkened back to its Jersey roots and re-introduced 1990s vintage New Jersey Nets uniforms two weeks ago. Just like the Basquiat-inspired jerseys, images of the 1990’s jersey first appeared on Twitter feeds originating in Europe.

It would also be second Brooklyn artist the Nets have honored with team gear. The popular Coogi jersey is a tribute to rapper Biggie Smalls.

Basquiat, of Haitian and Puerto Rican heritage, was born in Brooklyn in 1960. Like fellow New Yorker Keith Haring, he began as a graffiti artist in the 1970’s. By the 1980’s, his work was more widely recognized. Now, his art is among the most sought-after in the world. At a Sotheby’s auction in May 2017, Untitled, a 1982 painting by Basquiat depicting a black skull with red and yellow rivulets, sold for $110.5 million, becoming one of the most expensive paintings ever purchased. It also set a new record high for an American artist at auction.

Just Tuesday, during his Young CEO conference, Kevin Durant cited Basquiat as one of his biggest inspirations outside basketball.