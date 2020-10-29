Animae Caribe Festival goes digital with Caribbean collaborators

A report from Loop.

As with so many events this year, the 19th edition of the Animae Caribe Festival will be a virtual affair.

As such, this year the 19th edition of the event will be titled Animae Caribe Animation and Digital Media Festival.

“This year, our efforts have been heightened by the involvement of our counterpart developmental collectives from Jamaica, Guyana, Suriname, St Lucia as well as Trinidad and Tobago, the associations whose members are the animators, writers, designers, gamers, game art designers, technology experts in the region. This was as a result of lack of funding to put on the Caribbean’s longest-running regional animation festival,” said the festival founder and artistic director Camille Selvon.

Animae Caribe Festival has always embodied a Caribbean regional approach to the growth and development of the animation and game sector.

The festival platform continues to be a critical one for the nurturing of the industry in the region.

These small Caribbean start-ups were critical for its survival and the collaboration allowed for shared resources and the creation of a shared Caribbean digital platform for Global Conferences in the future.

The festival will take place from October 30 – 31 October with a dynamic, online experience that will be heightened by interactive lectures, demonstrations, industry leadership sessions, and a VR closing party featuring Freetown Collective in a 3D Animae Caribe Virtual party space.

To make the festival a reality for 2020, the team formulated a ‘Digital Corporative’ where services in technology, sound, animation, website app development, Virtual Reality services were bartered in exchange for the creation of a digital collaborative space.

The unique collaboration includes Jamaica Animation Network, Guyana Animation Network, Google Women Techmakers, The Creative Tech Hub Caribbean (Suriname), Trinidad and Tobago Animation Network, Steady Image XR Media Group based in Miami and ShopCaribe – eCommerce platform.

There are over 20 seminars to register for.

Selvon believes that the time is right for the formulation of Caribbean Digital Corporative and collection of animators and technology ICT experts in the region; a one-stop platform where resources, expertise and data can be shared and hired.



REGISTER BELOW



AC20 Diaspora Series – Connecting Through Content

AC20 Diaspora Series – Connecting Through Content

REGISTER HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/124879713585

AC20 Diaspora Series with WETA Studios Sidney Kombo

AC20 Diaspora Series with WETA Studios Sidney Kombo

REGISTER HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/124869880173

AC20 Voice Acting For Animation with Anthony Sardinha & Michael Cherrie.

AC20 Voice Acting For Animation with Anthony Sardinha & Michael Cherrie.

REGISTER HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/124880700537

The Impact of the Global Services Grant on the TT Animation Sector

The Impact of the Global Services Grant on the TT Animation Sector

REGISTER HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/126022046333

The Oscar Winning 'HAIR LOVE' Story

The Oscar Winning ‘HAIR LOVE’ Story

REGISTER HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/126388303819

AC20 Writing & Producing Our Stories for the World Stage

AC20 Writing & Producing Our Stories for the World Stage

REGISTER HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/124875172001

AC20 Closing Virtual Lime with Freetown Collective

AC20 Closing Virtual Lime with Freetown Collective

REGISTER HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/126054637815

For more info visit www.animaecaribe.com