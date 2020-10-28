Haiti Cultural Exchange Rasin Lakay Installation

The HCX Rasin Lakay Installation is a site-specific installation featuring works by Pyelila, Steven Baboun, Rejin Leys, Richard Louissaint, and Marie St. Cyr, on view at the Westbrook Memorial Garden in Brooklyn, New York, until November 15, 2020.

The exhibition, which celebrated its opening on October 24, is held in partnership with the Westbrook Memorial Garden & Brooklyn Queens Land Trust, with funding support from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

Learn more about the installation and artists here.

Upcoming performances:

Sunday, November 1, Sheila Anozier & Tiga Jean-Baptiste

Saturday, November 7, Alexandra Jean-Joseph & Sky Menesky of Imamou Lele

[Photo above by Emily Schiffer.]

For more information, see http://haiticulturalx.org/hcx-rasin-lakay-installation

