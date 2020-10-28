Bermuda National Gallery’s Wrapping Paper Design Competition

The Bermuda National Gallery recently announced that it has teamed up with Goslings Rum to launch their first Annual Holiday Wrapping Paper Design Competition. The deadline for entries is 5:00pm on November 13, 2020.



Artists and designers – both professional and amateur – are invited to submit designs for a Black Seal inspired wrapping paper which will be produced in time for the upcoming holiday season and sold at the Goslings Dundonald Street wine shop and Front Street store.



There are two age categories: 18-25 and 25 and over. There is a cash prize of $500 for each category. Both winners will also receive a private tour and rum tasting for up to 10 friends at the Bermuda National Gallery, a BNG membership and 10 sheets of wrapping paper.



The winner of 18-25 category will also receive a Bermuda National Gallery Mentorship which includes meeting with local art and design professionals and the opportunity to be involved in upcoming BNG exhibition design as well as a Goslings Rum Mentorship in Brand Development, giving the winner an insight into how Goslings maintains and advances their brand identity.



The two winning designs will be featured in the windows of the Goslings Front Street store and on both the Bermuda National Gallery and Goslings Rum social media platforms.



The deadline for entry is 5pm on November 13th. The winners will be announced on November 20th.



Click here for competition entry details.