The History of the African & Caribbean communities in Britain

A report by Joel Campbell for The Voice.

Discover the fascinating history of African and Caribbean communities in Britain, from pre-Roman times to the 21st Century

MANY PEOPLE think that Britain’s black population has only developed in modern times, especially since the end of the Second World War in 1945.

In fact, there have been distinct African communities in cities such as London, Bristol, Edinburgh and Cardiff for over 300 years.

The first Africans may even have come to Britain thousands of years ago.

First published in 1995,this updated edition of The History of African and Caribbean Communities in Britain explores why people came to Britain, the problems they faced and the contributions these communities have made to British society.

Brought to life with fascinatingcase studies and rarely published photographs, this is an opportunity to get up close to the experiences and vital impact African and Caribbean people have had in Britain.

Meet pioneers such as Olaudah Equiano, William Cuffay, Learie Constantine and Phyllis Wheatley and find out why African and Caribbean communities have been fundamental to Britain’s success on the world stage.

Written by British historian and academic Professor Hakim Adi, a specialist on the history of Africa and the African diaspora, this book is essential reading for children aged 12+ and anyone interested in learning about the history of these communities in Britain.