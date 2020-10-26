SASOD screening queer Caribbean short films as virtual film festival continues

Five short films from the Caribbean and the Caribbean-US diaspora are due to be screened this evening as the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) continues to host the virtual edition of its annual LGBTQ+ film festival.

“The Box of Jasmine” (Barbados), “Elephant” (USA), “Habana Boxing Club” (USA/Cuba), “Langston Dreams of Fancy Sailors” (USA) and “Antiman” (Guyana) make up this evening’s film slate, which will mark the penultimate day of the “Painting the Spectrum 16” film festival.

The annual film festival began on October 10th and will conclude on October 31st.