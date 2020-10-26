Meet the brothers who have turned grandma’s Caribbean recipes into a cookbook

A report by Jordan Jarrret-Bryan for Channel 4.

They didn’t have formal training.

But Shaun and Craig McAnuff did have their gran’s recipes – brought with her when she arrived in the UK as part of the Windrush generation.

Four years ago, the brothers self-published a Caribbean cookery book, inspired by the old family favourites.

It became a bestseller, landing them a publishing deal.

But why is it so hard for Caribbean chefs to make it to the top in British cuisine?

Our reporter Jordan Jarrett-Bryan went to meet them.

