Meet the brothers who have turned grandma’s Caribbean recipes into a cookbook

A report by Jordan Jarrret-Bryan for Channel 4.
They didn’t have formal training.
But Shaun and Craig McAnuff did have their gran’s recipes – brought with her when she arrived in the UK as part of the Windrush generation.
Four years ago, the brothers self-published a Caribbean cookery book, inspired by the old family favourites.
It became a bestseller, landing them a publishing deal.
But why is it so hard for Caribbean chefs to make it to the top in British cuisine?
Our reporter Jordan Jarrett-Bryan went to meet them.