Join the National Conference of Puerto Rican Women-Southern California Chapter (NACOPRW-SOCAL) to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with an event entitled “Puerto Rican Heritage: A Blending of Cultures.” Learn how various cultures contribute to Puerto Rican history, music, arts, crafts and language. This event will take place on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:30pm EDT.

Register for this FREE event here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/puerto-rican-heritage-a-blending-of-cultures-tickets-125840507345