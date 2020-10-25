Mara Pastor wins the Ambroggio Prize

80grados informs us that Puerto Rican poet Mara Pastor Rodríguez has just received the Ambroggio Prize for her poetic anthology Deuda natal.

Puerto Rican poet Mara Pastor Rodríguez, professor in the Department of Hispanic Studies at the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Puerto Rico, received the Ambroggio Prize from the Academy of American Poets for her poetic anthology Deuda natal.

The literary prize is awarded to a poetry manuscript originally written in Spanish and translated into English. For the translation of the manuscript, the author had the collaboration of María José Giménez, with whom she had already worked on the translation of her book As Though the Wound had Heard. Giménez was joined by Anna Rosenwong, who proposed and organized the selection. Regarding the collaboration, the author acknowledged “… in them I have found the best allies of my poetry. This award is as much mine as it is for my translators.”

The anthology will be published by the University of Arizona Press, which is nationally recognized for its commitment to publishing award-winning works by established and emerging voices in Latino literature. The anthology collects poems from her last five books, as well as some unpublished ones.

“I am honored and proud to be the third poet to receive this award and the second of Puerto Rican origin. It is the only award of its kind at the national level. I think it is important to make our literature known in these spaces. I am excited to use this visibility to publicize the poetry of many other voices in the literature of my country, to which I have also dedicated a career as a researcher,” shared Pastor Rodríguez through the Catholic University page.

Translated by Ivette Romero. For full article (in Spanish), see https://www.80grados.net/mara-pastor-recibe-el-ambroggio-prize-por-su-antologia-poetica-deuda-natal/