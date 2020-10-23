The First Digital Lincoln Park Music Festival Closes Out Sunday

Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District (LPCCD) will close its first-ever digital Lincoln Park Music Festival 14.2 Edition Virtual Global Soul with the Lincoln Park Music Festival Lincoln Park Caribana: Sneak Preview – the new festival experience dedicated to the celebration of the music, food, and culture of the Caribbean diaspora in the Greater Newark area and around the world. The closing night is Sunday, October 25 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

Newark, NJ the most populous city in the State of New Jersey, with over 50% of its population self-identified as “Black or African American”, is the major metropolis in Essex County, and also of the neighboring counties of Passaic, Bergen, Hudson, Union, and Morris. According to ZipAtlas.com 2019, the West Indian population of Newark and these counties is around 80,000.

“The plan to extend our popular free outdoor Lincoln Park Music Festival to include the music of the Caribbean has been gestating for the past three years. Lincoln Park Music Festival is ‘the peoples festival’ and, to be of and for the people, that means inclusivity. To that end, we knew we had to create a strategic alliance with Caribbean music and marketing experts Dave Rodney and Anthony H. Turner of Images LLC” says Anthony Smith, Executive Director, Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District.

“With COVID-19 impacting the arts community’s ability to gather in physical spaces to showcase their art form, we knew it was imperative to actualize the digital platform – the Lincoln Park Music Festival Virtual Global Soul,” states Senior Producer and Festival Director Kim J. Ford of BRND Marketing Group LLC. “The upside was that we could showcase talent from around the world virtually and create a cultural exchange. We created an alliance with London, UK based AAA Seminars founded by entertainment industry veteran Hakeem Stevens (formerly Warner Music Group London UK and VP Records London UK). Together with Images LLC, our partners are steeped in experience in music and Caribbean culture.”

Lincoln Park Caribana will be a signature event of the 15th Anniversary of the Lincoln Park Music Festival in 2021