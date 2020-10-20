New Young Adult Book: Black and British: A Short Essential History by David Olusoga

A short, essential introduction to Black British history for readers of 12+ by award-winning historian and broadcaster David Olusoga.



When did Africans first come to Britain?

Who are the well-dressed black children in Georgian paintings?

Why did the American Civil War disrupt the Industrial Revolution?

These and many other questions are answered in this essential introduction to 1800 years of the Black British history: from the Roman Africans who guarded Hadrian’s Wall right up to the present day.

This new children’s version of the bestseller Black and British: A Forgotten History is Illustrated with maps, photos and portraits.

Macmillan Children’s Books will donate 50p from every copy sold to The Black Curriculum.