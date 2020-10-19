COCO Dance Festival 2020 confronts our alien new world with a free online festival

In keeping with the new world order emerging in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 COCO Dance Festival will be an exciting digital affair, premiering online from 24 – 25 October, under the theme ALIEN. The festival will partner with WACK 90.1FM to stream the festival free of charge on Facebook.

The performances will speak to being in a stranger-than-fiction world, with both juried and specially invited guests showcasing the work of 24 choreographers from nine countries including Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Jamaica, USA, Latvia, Norway and Mexico.

According to the COCO production team, composed of Sonja Dumas, Nancy Herrera, Dave Williams and Nicole Wesley:

“Covid-19 has brought into sharp focus some stranger-than-fiction occurrences and events as we deal with a virus and way of life previously alien to us. We have been forced to confront this new landscape in bold new ways – creating a future that involves pushing to the outer limits of familiarity and predictability. Luckily, novelty, alienation and dealing with social nuance are the normal extremes of the lives of artistes and we are both rising to and creating exciting new challenges and wonderful new work. In that vein, COCO will continue to provide platforms for dance artists to respond to their changing environment in the ways they see and experience it.”

For more information and to view the COCO Dance Festival visit: COCO Dance Festival on Facebook or cocodancefestival.org

About the COCO Dance Festival:

Now in its twelfth year, the Contemporary Choreographers’ Collective (COCO) Dance Festival showcases the work of prominent local choreographers, and partners with regional and international choreographers and dancers who perform and give workshops as guests of the Festival. COCO also works to bring dance to children and young people who would not ordinarily have access to the arts in a sustained way, while hosting programmes and initiatives that nurture young choreographers and dancers. COCO’s mission is to inspire, encourage and serve the community through creative processes and collaborative endeavours. It is committed to enriching the dance community through multidisciplinary and culturally diverse programs, establishing a contemporary artist network and enlivening the human spirit in Trinidad and Tobago and abroad through performance and choreographic study.