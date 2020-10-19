Forthcoming Book: David Frohnapfel’s “Alleviative Objects”

David Frohnapfel’s Alleviative Objects: Intersectional Entanglement and Progressive Racism in Caribbean Art will be published in December 2020 (De Gruyter/ transcript verlag). The cover art (designed by Carina Frohnapfel) features Mario Benjamin’s “The Shrine” (1989).

Description: The global field of contemporary art is shaped by inter-racial conflicts. Alleviative Objects approaches Caribbean art through intersectional entanglements and combines decolonial epistemologies with critical whiteness studies and affect theory in order to rethink `Euro- and U.S.-centric’ perspectives on art, race, and class. David Frohnapfel shows how progressive racism in the discourse on Haitian art recenters Whiteness by performing benign identifications with the artist group Atis Rezistans. While the study turns critically towards Whiteness, it also turns away from it and towards the compelling contributions of Haitian curators and artists to the decentralization of contemporary art.

For more information, see https://www.degruyter.com/transcript/view/title/595322

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s